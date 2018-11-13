Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee Dead at Age 95

Stan Lee, comic book writer and overall brilliant creative, died today at age 95. Pneumonia is reported to be the cause of death.

We are incredibly lucky to have witnessed his imagination come to life.

Today, more than ever before, we celebrate beloved pulp-fiction characters like Spider-Man, Iron Man, Thor, X-Men, Black Panther and The Hulk.

Lee was also known for cameos onscreen!

How about the hot-dog vendor in 2000’s X-Men to superhero nay-sayer playing chess in 2012’s Avengers?

We saw him riding the bus in 2016’s Doctor Strange to driving the bus in this year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

He’s played the cantankerous old man yelling at Spider-Man out his window in last year’s Homecoming as well as the WWII Veteran that sinks Asgardian alcohol in 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Don’t forget the time he became Fed-Ex guy who calls Tony Stark “Tony Stank” in 2016’s Captain America: Civil War or his brief role as Hugh Hefner in 2008’s Iron Man.

Although there are many other instances, one of my personal favorites is his role as the strip club DJ in 2016’s Deadpool.

Lee gave superheros specific traits and insecurities that humanized them.

Beyond their abilities (which made them larger than life, no doubt about that) there wasn’t much to invest in.

They were sort of one-dimensional.

But Lee gave them human-like qualities that we quickly became infatuated with.

Rest in peace, Stan Lee.

Excelsior!