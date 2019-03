Under construction, road sign, traffic cones and safety helmet, isolated on white background 3D rendering

Mayor Chris Beutler signed an emergency order to address potholes throughout Lincoln.

The order allows the Transportation and Utility Department to increase resources accordingly which has more than tripled the amount of workers on the streets.

Beutler acknowledged the potholes as not just inconvenient but also “costly and dangerous” – can we get an Amen?

The under side of my car looks like an abandoned Tannerite test site so this is great news.

-Coryelle

Read more HERE.