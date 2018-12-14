“Meant to Be”: FGL finishes the year by covering “Billboard” with Bebe Rexha

BillboardAfter wrapping their Live from Las Vegas residency earlier this week, Florida Georgia Line is finishing up the year on the cover of Billboard.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley appear on the front of “The Year in Music 2018” issue of the magazine, along with their “Meant to Be” collaborator Bebe Rexha.

In addition to being one of the biggest country and pop hits of the year, the cross-genre collaboration is also the biggest song ever on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs tally, having spent a record 50 weeks atop the chart. It also grabbed FGL their first-ever Grammy nomination, for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

In fact, the song was so big, Tyler discovered even people in Africa know it — something he learned when he was in Malawi with his wife Hayley.

“We were in this tiny village, and they talked me into getting up to play,” he tells Billboard. “I didn’t know what else to do, so I did ‘Meant to Be,’ and people were singing it back to me.”

“Can’t wait for 2019 to show y’all what we’ve been working on,” they added. The duo’s fourth album, Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, is set to arrive February 15.

Next up for FGL, they play Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC December 31, live from Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans.

