Mercy! Brett Young got married, and Luke Combs, Lee Brice & Gavin DeGraw performed

ABC/Image Group LABrett Young lined up some big names to provide the entertainment at his marriage to longtime girlfriend Taylor Mills this past Saturday in Palm Desert, CA.

People magazine has all the details on the wedding and reception, including the fact that Luke Combs and Lee Brice both sang for the happy couple. Even Brett’s idol, Gavin DeGraw, was on hand to serenade them with “More than Anyone,” a track from Gavin’s debut album.

Taylor wore a Justin Alexander Signature gown with long sleeves and a low back, while Brett wore a J. Hilburn custom tux. After the couple exchanged their customized vows, they celebrated with more than 200 friends and family at the Bighorn Golf Club.

According to People, the reception included mirrored tables marked with cities that are significant to Brett and Taylor, like L.A., Nashville and Scottsdale, AZ. Guests dined on steak, chicken, Southern food and two different wedding cakes.

Talking about his new bride, Brett told People, “Being able to be best friends with a person you’re going to spend the rest of your life with is the most important thing. She has a very pure, kind heart.”

The couple headed off to a beach honeymoon but they’ll be back in Nashville for the CMA Awards. Brett and Taylor say they want kids “soon,” but Brett will be a little busy for the next few months: he hits the road this month for a headlining tour; he’s releasing his new album, Ticket to L.A., on December 7; and then he’ll be touring with Kelsea Ballerini.

