Michael and Carly’s Beach Honeymoon
Good things come to those who wait! ET reports that country stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray are officially–and finally!–enjoying their honeymoon in Jamaica more than two months after tying the knot in a whimsical Nashville wedding. “We knew we wanted to go somewhere tropical,” the couple says. “With our busy travel schedules, we didn’t want to travel too far. Jamaica seemed to have everything we wanted, with only a couple of short flights to get there.” They added, “Our ‘off’ season is in December. Rather than try to squeeze in a honeymoon right after our wedding, we decided to wait until we knew we both could really unplug and properly celebrate…The best part has been just being able to have no schedule and truly spend quality time together. We haven’t had a lot of that this year, so it has been so great for us.” Meanwhile, Pearce got to cross an item off her bucket list thanks to their over-the-water bungalow at Sandals South Coast. “It has been [on] a bucket list for me, since I’m such a Bachelor/Bachelorette fan, to stay in one of those [bungalows],” the 29-year-old gushes. “Of course Michael made it happen!”