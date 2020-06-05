Miranda Lambert Gave Her Chickens Delightfully Punny Names
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miranda Lambert performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)
Miranda Lambert has 14 chickens, each uniquely named.
You absolutely bet your bottom dollar the names are wonderful play on words and full of puns. For example: Martina McFried, Willie Nels-hen and Tanya Clucker.
She expanded outside the country music genre and even named one Hennifer Lopez.
That’s how you do it! Now I’m EGGcited to see these little cuties.
Cheers! -Coryelle
