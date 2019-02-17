Miranda Lambert Marries In Secret Wedding

Well, that certainly snuck up on us!

In a surprise to us all, Miranda Lambert has announced on her Instagram that she and her boyfriend (fiance?), Brendan Mcloughlin, tied the knot in a recent secret wedding.

All the best to the happy couple!  We love love!

