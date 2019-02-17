Miranda Lambert Marries In Secret Wedding

Well, that certainly snuck up on us!
In a surprise to us all, Miranda Lambert has announced on her Instagram that she and her boyfriend (fiance?), Brendan Mcloughlin, tied the knot in a recent secret wedding.
In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news. I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for…. me. #theone
All the best to the happy couple! We love love!