Miss Me More? Kelsea Ballerini’s surprising omission from the ACM’s Female vocalist category

Black River EntertainmentWhen ACM Awards host Reba McEntire revealed the nominees for this year’s 54th annual awards Wednesday morning, there was one name surprisingly missing from the Female Artist of the Year category: Kelsea Ballerini.

Kelsea’s been up for the trophy every year since 2015, the same year she took home the New Female Vocalist of the Year award. In 2016, the Academy also gave her its Gene Weed Milestone Award, and she’s been nominated for the videos for “Legends” and “Peter Pan” as well.

Around the time the nods were announced, Kelsea simply tweeted, “Wow…”, which resulted in an outpouring of support from her fans. The tweet has since been deleted.

Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert are in the running for this year’s Female Artist trophy, along with first-time nominee Ashley McBryde.

Meanwhile, Kelsea happens to have the fastest-rising single of her career so far right now with “Miss Me More,” which is currently at #17 on the country airplay chart. Carrie’s the only other nominee who presently has a song in the top twenty, with “Love Wins.”

