More Opry dreams come true for Chris Janson, as he hosts for the first time on Friday

ABC/Image Group LAChris Janson will be able to cross one more item off his bucket list before 2018 ends. This year, the Missouri native became, at 31, the youngest member of the Grand Ole Opry when he was inducted by Garth Brooks in March.

That night, Chris also talked about how he looks forward to the day he can host a segment of the world’s longest-running radio show. That’ll happen for the first time Friday night at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium.

Chris YoungJeannie SeelySawyer BrownJohn Conlee and many more will be part of the Friday night Opry as well.

Chris Janson is also set to return to play the iconic show again on Saturday, December 22.

