Morgan Wallen Just Revealed A Major Surprise!
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 10: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Morgan Wallen performs onstage during the 2018 CMA Music festival at the Chevy Riverfront Stage on June 10, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Oh hello…
I see the title grabbed your attention.
Apparently Morgan Wallen is a DAD!
I repeat, Morgan Wallen can now un-ironically wear the white New Balance shoes with jean shorts.
The baby girl’s name is Indigo “Indie” Wilder, born Friday, July 10 at 6 lbs, 13 oz. The mother is Katie Smith.
It’s reported that Smith mentioned via Instagram Stories that her and Wallen were engaged at one point and that Wallen vows to be a stellar co-parent.
Either way, there’s a baby in the mix so welcome to the world, Indie! And welcome to Dad Lyfe, Morgan.
View this post on Instagram
Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what i will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense. I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me. I knew this day was coming when I got to share this news with y’all. And I’m glad that day is here. I didn’t know what being a dad would feel like, honestly have been a little scared. But it’s the coolest damn feeling, and I’m ready for whatever God has planned for me and my little guy. He’s healthy and happy and while I’m typing this I’m getting in the truck to go hold him right now. Thank you for all the love and prayers. Thank you to my friends and family who have called and texted me letting me know how happy they are for me and that I have their support. I can’t wait to see him hook into his first big one. Indie Wilder
A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen) on