Mother Nature’s Revenge: Weather Throughout Nebraska

Compared to other seasons, we haven’t even seen much rain yet in Lincoln.

(Remember the constant rainfall in 2015 that lead to one of the worst flooding events in our city?)

However, when you add the warmer temperatures and snow melt, Salt Creek at the Bob Devaney Sports Center already looks like this:

Some Lincoln parks, rec areas and trails are temporarily closed due to wet conditions.

Lincoln Parks and Recreation asks you avoid these areas as usage during these conditions can cause safety issues and costly repairs:

Ballfields, Bison viewing area, trails and suspension bridges at Pioneers Park Nature Center, gravel parking lots, Haines Branch Bridge and trail at Pioneers Park, limestone/natural trails, Mahoney Park Dog Run, multipurpose fields, Roper Park East Dog Run, Stransky Dog Run and Wilderness Park.

Dense fog has infiltrated the KX96.9 listening area, too, creating a spooky hazard.

Your favorite evening voice, Rob Kelley, fought the haze on his way to work this morning.

When you consider the rest of the state, Nebraska has multiple weather advisories/warning/etc. in effect.

Between high wind, winter storm and flash flood warnings, to winter weather, wind and dense fog advisories, we’ve got a scene likening the movie “Day After Tomorrow” starring Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhaal and Emmy Rossum.

Currently, my friend and KX96.9 online streamer, Alisha Headley is hunkered down in her Sidney, NE home as a blizzard rages on:

My roommate and KX96.9 photographer Amanda Leise, is visiting her hometown of Hardington, NE.

Her and her father are keeping tabs on the flood waters in nearby fields as the rain continues to pour:

According to KFOR News, Interstate 80 and all state highways are now closed west of Lexington, NE. The weather forecast is 18-22 inches of snow in the western half of the state.

All flights in and out of Denver (including those to and from Lincoln) are cancelled today and I-70 to Denver and I-80 west to Cheyenne are both closed.

Stay safe and pay attention to the weather warnings, watches and advisories! We’d love to see what YOU are seeing around Nebraska, too.

