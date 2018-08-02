Business Of The Week

Established in 2014, Nearly Naked is a lingerie and bra shop located at the Shops of Legacy in Omaha, Nebraska. Thier focus is on finding the right bra for YOU! When you stop by the strore, you will be greeted with a smile from a bra fit specialist ready to help you find something perfect. They carry 30 to 42 band sizes and B through K cup sizes. If they do not have your size in stock they are more than happy to order you in something to try. Choose Nearly Naked …because you don’t stop at a DD and neither should your bra shop.

HOURS:

Monday – Wednesday, 10am – 6pm.

Thursday – Saturday, 10am – 7:30pm.

Closed Sunday.