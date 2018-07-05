New Dan + Shay Remix

It may only be July, but I’m going to go ahead and call “Tequila” my favorite song of the summer. It hits you right in the feels, it’s fun to belt out in the car, and it’s catchy as all get out. But it’s definitely a power ballad. One more suited to a slow dance instead of a club, right? Wrong! Partially, at least. Yesterday Dan + Shay gave us a little July 4th present with a new dance remix of “Tequila”. I have to admit, I was skeptical at first. How could they make a ballad into a dance tune? Well, they did it folks. Give it a listen above.

What do you think? Which version do you like best?