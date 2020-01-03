Business Of The Week

This week we spotlight local business Nutrition Authority, formerly Max Muscle.
Under the leadership of Chad Case the staff of Max Muscle, now Nutrition Authority, has been helping people throughout Nebraska build muscle, burn fat, and look, feel and perform their best for 15 years. To best reflect their name and mission, to provide the absolute best in nutrition and supplementation at Better than internet pricing, Max Muscle has evolved with a new name – Nutrition Authority. Other than that NOTHING has changed. Same great staff,
- you’ll still get the most exclusive and fully tested supplements from Max Muscle, Muscle Militia, Titan Nutrition, NVIE(envy), Redcon1 and more
- you’ll still get the same Certified Nutritionists that you come to know and trust, Dow, Spencer and Ray are here to help you every step of the way
- you’ll still get the same access to the Lifebase platform and the exclusive mealplanning app
- you’ll still get free shipping on mail orders
- you’ll still get better than internet pricing, and our annual internet crushing sales
- Remember, when you’re ready to get the results you deserve, the solution is simple, trust the Authority, the Nutrition Authority. Check them out at mynutritionauthority.com or give them a call at 402-421-4MAX.
Why Nutrition Authority?
These days, people want to stay active and be healthier. They may not be professional athletes, but they still want to get the maximum results for their efforts. No matter the game, no matter the goal in life, Nutrition Authority is built to help you look, feel and perform your best. When you want Knowledge, performance and results, the solution is simple- Nutrition Authority.
At Nutrition Authority You Will Find the following:
- Certified Nutritionists on Staff
- Fully Customized Nutritional Planning
- FREE Nutritional Consultations
- BETTER than internet Pricing-All Day EVERY Day!
- Save an average of 25-30% every single say, no clubs, no gimmicks
- FREE Shipping to your front door on mail orders (see store for details)
- Products that are tested for purity, and follow cGMP and QIG Protocol
- Products that are Sourced and Made in the USA
- Protectors Discounts For all military, police and fire fighters