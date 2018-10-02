Old Dominion uses their “Hotel Key” to unlock another week’s stay at #1

ABC/Image Group LAOld Dominion is definitely going to need a late checkout: The five-man band extends their stay at #1 for a second week with “Hotel Key.”

The ACM Vocal Group of the Year has been hard at work on the follow-up to their current album, Happy Endings, since they’ve had a couple weeks off the road. Last week, they also performed on the 2018 CMA Country Christmas special, which will air later this year on ABC.

Thursday night, OD kicks off the fall leg of the Happy Endings World Tour in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.