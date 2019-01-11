Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey is headed into surgery

ABC/Mark Levine – Old Dominion is being forced to reschedule three dates in mid-February, so lead singer Matthew Ramsey can undergo leg surgery.

“Postponing concert dates was not the way I planned on starting 2019,” Ramsey said in a statement to Billboard. “Unfortunately the truth is that I’ve been playing with an injury for some time now (You may have noticed less pictures being posted of me flying through the air recently!).”

“Unfortunately, the only way I can get back to the old me is to fix some things surgically,” he continued. “I want to be able to put on the best show I possibly can for you all and, in order to do that, I’ve got to take care of myself.”

“I thank you all in advance for understanding, and I look forward to making a full recovery so that we all rock together. See you soon!” Matthew closed.

The reigning CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year still has nine more shows to play before Matthew has his surgery. They plan to return to the road on February 27 with a concert in Athens, Georgia.

The three rescheduled dates are February 14, 15, and 16, in Windsor, Ontario; Cedar Rapids, Iowa; and Fort Wayne, Indiana, respectively. All previously purchased tickets will be honored on the new dates. You can find full details at ODMakeItSweet.com.

