ON SALE HUB

Feb 13, 2020 @ 4:24pm

Four KX96.9 shows are officially on sale as of 10AM Friday, Feb. 14.  Listed below are brief details and links to each show:

(Hint: Tickets make great Valentine’s Day gifts.)

Chris Stapleton | October 17 | Pinnacle Bank Arena BUY NOW

Kip Moore | April 17 | Bourbon Theatre’s Lincoln On The Streets BUY NOW

Brothers Osborne | June 26 | Stir Cove BUY NOW

Jerrod Niemann | April 4 | Fremont Bull Riding Classic BUY NOW

[This show went on sale online Feb. 7 but ticket outlets should now be equipped for on sale also.]

