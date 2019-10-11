One Positive Take On The Cold Weather
Mug of Cold Beer
Western Nebraska already has snow. Although our Southeast portion of the state hasn’t seen white yet, the lows have reached freezing temperatures and I’d be lying if I said today wasn’t straight up cold.
But let’s not overlook at least one positive aspect of this situation. With lower temps comes the outdoor cooler!
Our gift from Mother Nature … though small. And still inconvenient.
General consensus seems to be that it’s just too early for all this cold weather and you’re not wrong. It kind of sucks.
Hey – at least we can leave the beer case outside for a change.