~PHOTOS~ 2nd Annual Onesie Crawl

Mother Nature awarded us with warm crawl weather this weekend…

and we took full advantage.

Saturday, Feb. 2nd, we saw a salute to Top Gun, Lilo from Lilo and Stitch and dozens of unicorns descended upon the Railyard and Haymarket – all in the name of charity.

Can’t forget the Thunderbuddies, llamas and roosters. Saw a few sharks and giraffes, too.

Thank you for making the 2nd Annual KX96.9 Onesie Bar Crawl another success and raising money over $1,300 for Operation Warm!

Because of your involvement, local school children will get brand new coats (+ hats and gloves) during the upcoming winter months.

Huge shout out to the Lincoln Firefighters for securing free rides home through ZTrip and to Longwells, Gate 25, McKinneys & JJ Hooligans for hosting the herd of hundreds.

Amanda Leise Photography captured some of the Crawl.

See if you can spot yourself (click to enlarge):