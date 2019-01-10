Pop star Charlie Puth loves his first taste of Dan + Shay’s “Tequila,” gets invitation to write with them

ABC/Image Group LA; ABC/Randy Holmes – Dan + Shay can now count pop star Charlie Puth among their fans.

“Wow I hate being late on songs because I just heard tequila by dan & shay for the first time…” Puth tweeted on Wednesday, adding, “this is absolutely incredible.”

Dan + Shay responded, writing, “dude, means a lot coming from you! thank you for the shout. we… fanboy for your music daily. let’s write.”

Puth broke through in 2015 with the Grammy-nominated smash “See You Again” from the Furious 7 soundtrack, and followed it up with more hits like “Marvin Gaye” with Meghan Trainor, “We Don’t Talk Anymore” with Selena Gomez, and “Attention.”

Dan + Shay’s “Tequila” peaked at #1 on country radio in July, before crossing over to find its biggest pop success in recent weeks. Their follow-up single, “Speechless,” is currently spending its fourth week at the top of the country chart.

