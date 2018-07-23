Sure, it may only be the last week of July, but pumpkin spice season is soon to be upon us. Sounds crazy, right? But as the pumpkin spice craze has grown in the last few years, so has the demand for newer, more outlandish fall flavored foods.

Which leads us to what may be the best use of our favorite fall gourd since the invention of the pumpkin pie. Pumpkin, meet wine. There is a winery in Wisconsin that is making it possible for you to get your pumpkin spice fix while and catch a buzz. And these guys are throwing in a bit of pie spice and calling it good. The wine is actually made from pumpkins!

No need to book a flight to Wisconsin to grab a bottle (or six). You can buy it online year round! Check it out HERE. So crank the AC full blast, pull out a chunky fall sweater, and pour yourself a glass full of Fall.

Are you going try pumpkin spice wine, or will you just stick to your trusty PSL?