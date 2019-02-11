Rascal Flatts invites a who’s-who of country stars to complete their Summer Playlist

ABC/Image Group LARascal Flatts will be curating their own Summer Playlist this year on tour.

Billy Currington, Jordan Davis, Jimmie Allen, Morgan Evans, LOCASH, and Lee Brice will join the superstar trio at different points on the Summer Playlist trek.

“We’ve been so fortunate on our journey to be able to have the best of the best new and established artists join us out on tour,” lead singer Gary LeVox points out. “It’s been awesome to see those artists go on to such amazing successes.”

“We’re excited this year to be able to have an awesome lineup of special guests,” he adds, “and we’re just ready to get back out on the road this summer. We can already feel that this tour is going to rock, come see it live!”

The run kicks off May 16 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Here’s a look at Rascal Flatts’ Summer Playlist itinerary, with select cities on sale now, as well as more dates to be added in the future:

5/16 — Cincinnati, OH, Riverbend Music Center

5/17 — St. Louis, MO, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/18 — Tinley Park, IL, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/23 — West Palm Beach, FL, Coral Sky Amphitheatre

5/24 — Tampa, FL, MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/25 — Alpharetta, GA, Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

6/9 — Holmdel, NJ, PNC Bank Arts Arena

6/27 — Charlotte, NC, PNC Music Pavilion

6/28 — Raleigh, NC, Coastal Credit Union Music Park

6/29 — Virginia Beach, VA, Veterans United Home Loan Amphitheater

7/5 — Orange Beach, AL, The Wharf Amphitheater

7/6 — Nashville, TN, Ascend Amphitheater

7/25 — Mountain View, CA, Shoreline Amphitheatre

7/26 — Sacramento, CA, Toyota Amphitheatre

8/1 — Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/2 — San Diego, CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/3 — Phoenix, AZ, Ak-Chin Pavilion

8/22 — Boston, MA, Xfinity Center

8/23 — Philadelphia, PA, BB&T Pavilion

8/24 — Bristow, VA, Jiffy Lube Live

8/29 — Sugar Land, TX, Smart Financial Centre

8/30 — Dallas, TX, Dos Equis Pavilion

8/31 — Rogers, AR, Walmart AMP

9/12 — Toronto, ON, Budweiser Stage

9/13 — Darien Center, NY, Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/14 — Indianapolis, IN, Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

9/19 — Clarkston, MI, DTE Energy Music Theatre

9/20 — Cleveland, OH, Blossom Music Center

9/21 — Burgettstown, PA, Key Pank Pavilion

