Ready for Concerts?

The virtual concert thing is kinda meh for me…I get it, because of the pandemic and all, but I never watched concert videos before this shutdown thing.
I understand that this is how we need to roll for everyone’s safety, but why this and not that? Why 25% allowed in NFL games but no one in the MLB baseball match ups? Why political and protests ok, but not concerts.
Maybe if the artist sang protest music it would be ok? I don’t know exactly what the right path is, but there doesn’t seem to be a standard!
Morgan Wallen has some thoughts about it here.