Rest in R-E-S-P-E-C-T, Aretha Franklin

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 05: The Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin performs at The Fox Theatre on March 5, 2012 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The Fox Theatre)

This morning it was announced that Aretha Franklin, known to many as the Queen of Soul, has passed away at age 76. She was suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer.

Franklin was well known for her timeless hits like “Respect”, “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman”, and “Chain of Fools”. The impact her music and incredible talent made on the musical world extends well past the genres of R&B and soul.

Many country artists have already taken to social media to mourn the Queen of Soul:

Aretha. The Queen of Soul. As singers, we all aspire to her passion, authenticity, and power. Her talents, gifts and contributions changed hearts and touched lives. She was and remains a national treasure. Rest in Power Queen. pic.twitter.com/jW1b93Hoff — Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) August 16, 2018

Largely due to the work Aretha did at Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, I’ve always been proud to tell people where I grew up. We’re all lucky we lived at the same time she did. — Jasoñ Isbell (@JasonIsbell) August 16, 2018

RIP Aretha… 💔 You will always be the true queen. https://t.co/8Y1qXf8AHq — Lindsay Ell (@lindsayell) August 16, 2018

You can read more about Franklin’s illustrious life and career, as well as statements from her family HERE.

Rest in peace, Aretha.