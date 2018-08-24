Sam Hunt Did WHAT?!

Don’t worry. Sam Hunt didn’t actually do anything that scandalous. But after becoming known for his signature dark hair and five o’clock shadow, the look Sam debuted at the ACM Honors awards last night was kind of shocking! Check out the before and after:

Sam Hunt shaved his head and beard. We're shook to say the least. https://t.co/l7gvU4AeJH pic.twitter.com/n6lZxdwLxV — E! News (@enews) August 24, 2018

What do you think about Sam’s new ‘do (or lack of one)? It definitely makes him look a bit older, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing! Maybe he just got tired of dealing with all that hair during the heat of the Tennessee summer…

But let’s be honest, Sam can do just about anything to his hair and still be smokin’!