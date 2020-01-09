Season 3 of Ozark Returns March 27
Netflix announced Wednesday the season 3 premier date of Ozark.
The tweet confirmed Jason Bateman and Laura Linney’s family crime/drama series returns March 27!
A few first-look photos were shared in the post, too. It appears Bateman’s character, Marty, is in a jail cell, and Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) in a hospital.
When I first watched the show, I knew it’d get the green light for a few seasons.
You can’t stop watching once the stakes are raised… which is basically the entire time. So it makes for a great binge-worthy show!
If you watch the teaser and you’ll find a focus on the Byrde family’s new casino business. Cards being shuffled, a money counter filled with hundred-dollar bills, and bloody poker chips.