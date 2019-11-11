Service Dog Chosen As Best Man For Wounded Veterans Wedding
Justin Lansford was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division when he tragically lost his left leg. Lansford was serving in Afghanistan early 2012 when the truck he was riding in hit an IED and flipped.
After becoming wounded, he returned to the United States to heal. Part of that recovery included PTSD.
So, he reached out to Warrior Canine Connections in search of a service dog. Thankfully, he was paired with 2-year-old good boi, Gabe and the two were a perfect fit.
When Lansford eventually asked his girlfriend Carol to marry him, there was no doubt who his “best man” would be. Man’s best friend, of course.
Happy Veteran’s Day! We honor and celebrate your bravery and sacrifice.
#NNL -Coryelle