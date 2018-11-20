T-minus two days until the most delicious day of the year! Will you be cooking the feast, or mooching it off some other benevolent host (I’ll be right there with you)?

Maybe you were asked to bring one of the most important additions to the Thanksgiving table: stuffing. Sure, you could make the traditional recipe. Heck, even the stuff from the box is still pretty tasty. But why stay traditional when you can get a little wild?

White Castle, the burger chain best known for their sliders, is here to help you shake up your stuffing this Thanksgiving. Enter: Slider Stuffing. Yes, it is stuffing made from White Castle sliders. No, we don’t have a White Castle in Nebraska. But you can buy them frozen at the gas station! (Just ask Coryelle)

Here’s the recipe:

Ingredients

10-12 White Castle Sliders (from the restaurant with the pickles removed or picked up from your local retailer)

1 ½ cups diced celery

1 ¼ teaspoons ground thyme

1 ½ teaspoons ground sage

¾ teaspoons coarse ground black pepper

¼ cup chicken broth or 1 cup for casserole version Directions In a large mixing bowl, tear the Sliders into pieces and add diced celery and seasonings.

Add 1 cup chicken broth, toss well.

Add ingredients to casserole dish and bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes.

Or to stuff the ingredients into the cavity of the turkey, prepare ingredients as noted above, but reduce chicken broth to 1/4 cup, then cook as you normally would.

Makes about 9 cups (enough for a 10-to-12-pound turkey). Note: Allow 1 Slider for each pound of turkey, which will be the equivalent of ¾ cup of stuffing per pound.

Now I can’t promise that your mom won’t slap you upside the head if you show up with this, but what’s Thanksgiving without a little risk taking?

Enjoy!