Something Special: George Strait plans one night only in Atlanta in 2019

ABC/Image Group LA Even if you can’t make it to Las Vegas to see George Strait’s dates at T-Mobile Arena, you’ll still have another chance to see the Country Music Hall of Famer next year.

King George will play one night at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, March 30. Chris StapletonChris Janson and Ashley McBryde will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 16 through Ticketmaster.

Since retiring from the road in 2014, George has played a limited number of dates each year, primarily as part of his Strait to Vegas run in Sin City.

