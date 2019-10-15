Sunflower Skeletons Are The Halloween Decoration You Need
If you see me out and about with a cart full of skulls, don’t ask questions. I’m just getting crafty.
This DIY Halloween decoration is such a cool (and creepy) idea. All you need are sunflowers, skulls, and a little bit of patience. [click the link for picture & how-to]
Honestly, I don’t have the time or skills to go the mold route. Making my own skulls would be awesome but I’m sure there are cheap ones out there to alter. I’ll probably find something light weight, cut the back off then glue on to the middle of fake sunflowers.
I already have a holiday tree to dress up for whatever holiday I want. Might as well add a little more flare.