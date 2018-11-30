SURPRISE! She Got the Best of Luke Combs

Luke Combs and his girlfriend Nicole Hocking revealed they are casually ENGAGED today.

I don’t know why I was shocked at first, he’s been all over her Instagram since March last year.

Definitely deep-stalked her Insta like two weeks ago.

Now, a few months shy of 2 solid years, there’s a ring!

Honestly, they look thick as thieves.

Like the time she dressed up as Post Malona Lisa (Post Malone wearing a Mona Lisa shirt) and Luke as Kenny Powers (amazing) for Halloween.

It looks to be true, she did get the best of Luke.

~patiently waiting for wedding invite~

Cheers! #NNL