Tanya Tucker Is An Absolute Powerhouse
I’ve never had the honor of seeing Tanya Tucker perform. Thankfully, this legendary country artist will take over The Bourbon Theatre on February 25, 2020.
(With Brandy Clark!)
Tucker’s unique pink hair should be enough to catch your eye but please understand how truly interesting her life has been.
I mean, she made the cover of Rolling Stone at age 15. I was stuffing my bra and hiding my love for Pokemon at that age.
Brush up on all things Tanya Tucker from this recent Rolling Stone interview – it’s honestly amazing.
Cheers! -Coryelle
#NNL