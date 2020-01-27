Tanya Tucker Takes Home First Grammy’s Award Since First Nomination 47 Years Ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
It was a big night for pop singer Billie Eilish who took home all four major GRAMMY Awards.
However, it was an even bigger night for Tanya Tucker.
Tucker took home her first Grammy’s award 47 years after her first nomination! She won song of the year with “Bring My Flowers Now” featuring Brandi Carlile and best country album with “While I’m Livin’“.
Your country Grammy’s winners are:
Solo Performance – Willie Nelson “Ride Me Back Home”
Duo/Group Performance – Dan + Shay “Speechless”
Song – Tanya Tucker “Bring My Flowers Now” w/ Brandi Carlile
Album – Tanya Tucker “While I’m Livin'”
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani also sang “Nobody But You” during the award show, melting hearts with their emotional performance.
