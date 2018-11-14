The Most Midwest Christmas Decoration Has Arrived

Ope!

Please excuse my giant ranch bottle.

If you were hoping to go above and beyond with Christmas decorations this year…Hidden Valley has answered your buttermilk prayers.

They have re-launched their 6.5′ inflatable ranch bottle. And your lawn is about to get “saucy”.

If Karen and Chad next door just won’t budge in your secret war for the better yard, this is your time to shine.

I don’t know this for sure but I can’t imagine Santa wouldn’t give extra love to homes displaying the nectar of the Gods so proudly.

I mean – ranch. Is this the new eggnog? Why not. (jk, don’t drink it … or do, whatever.)

Please take pictures if you flaunt the Hidden Valley ranch bottle in your yard. We NEED to see this in action.

You can purchase the mammoth bottle HERE.

