The Office Outranks TV Shows Friends, Grey’s Anatomy As Most Watched On Netflix
I enjoy Grey’s Anatomy, I don’t mind Friends and I fangirl over Shameless.
But my heart will always lie with The Office.
Although TV show must leave Netflix come January 2021, it still outranks massive hit shows on the streaming platform in terms of viewed content. In fact, it tops all.
Here’s Netflix’s Overall Top 10 viewed licensed TV shows:
- The Office
- Friends
- Grey’s Anatomy
- NCIS
- Criminal Minds
- Shameless
- Orange Is the New Black
- Supernatural
- Parks and Recreation
- Ozark
Of those ten shows, only two are Netflix originals – Orange Is the New Black and Ozark.
That’s not to say Netflix originals don’t totally slay. Stranger Things, for example, is the most-watched original TV show with 64 million views across the last year.
As far as original movies in the last year, Bird Box took the No. 1 spot at 80 million views.
As Michael Scott (Steve Carell) of The Office once said: “Would I rather be feared or loved? Easy. Both. I want people to be afraid of how much they love me.”
It appears people truly do love him.
