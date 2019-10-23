The Only Down Side To Trunk Or Treat Was Not Eating The Candy Myself
The annual Lincoln Police Department Trunk or Treat event went off without a hitch Monday evening.
We enjoyed handing out candy and experiencing the magic once again. The event reflected more of a festival-style flow this year so locals didn’t need to wait at all for the fun!
What is Trunk Or Treat? It’s a free event that allows families to wander the Lancaster Event Center in the name of Halloween – gathering candy, trinkets and experience along the way. Children can also learn CPR, what to do in the event of a house fire and more.
I watched hundreds of superheros, a very committed Pennywise and some dinosaurs (among others) roam booth-to-booth and cruiser-to-cruiser. Some families came dressed entirely as a group like the family who represented all the Little Red Riding Hood characters.
Shout out to the Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire & Rescue for attending. And thank you, Lincoln, for showing up in droves.
#NNL
Cheers! -Coryelle