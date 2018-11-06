The Sunset Was Apocalyptic Today!

Nebraska:

Honestly, it’s not for everyone.

Especially if you have no soul and thought this evening’s sunset wasn’t totally amazing.

The contrast throughout the capitol city was eerie but awesome. Best part? The cloud coverage caused the sun to peek underneath, revealing only a sliver of the fireball (first time I’ve mentioned that without gagging in a thousand years).

As if the trees didn’t seem to be already bright enough this szn, they appeared to be full on glowing.

It was magical!

Nebraska truly does have some of most astounding sky displays. #NNL