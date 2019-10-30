      Weather Alert

Things I’d Rather Do Than Finish This 40-Page Paper

Oct 30, 2019 @ 3:15pm

Hi. I’m casually sprinting through grad school.

My current hurdle is a 40-page paper so naturally I’ve created a list of things I’d rather be doing:

  1. Shop for literally anything online. Perhaps a brand new identification for when I spitefully throw in the towel.  Or boots.
  2. Complete the entire My 600-lb Life series. Twice.
  3. Teach my dog Karl to fetch mimosas.
  4. Count every single strand of hair on my head.
  5. Try every combination of phone numbers until I finally reach Cher.

This list is comprehensive and subject to change. Please send me your strength and support, and coffee.
Also, pizza.

 