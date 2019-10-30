Things I’d Rather Do Than Finish This 40-Page Paper
Hi. I’m casually sprinting through grad school.
My current hurdle is a 40-page paper so naturally I’ve created a list of things I’d rather be doing:
- Shop for literally anything online. Perhaps a brand new identification for when I spitefully throw in the towel. Or boots.
- Complete the entire My 600-lb Life series. Twice.
- Teach my dog Karl to fetch mimosas.
- Count every single strand of hair on my head.
- Try every combination of phone numbers until I finally reach Cher.
This list is comprehensive and subject to change. Please send me your strength and support, and coffee.
Also, pizza.