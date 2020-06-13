      Weather Alert

Think You’d Actually Attend A Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert?

Jun 13, 2020 @ 1:17pm

Leave it to legendary Garth Brooks to a loophole when it comes to live performances during a pandemic.

Brooks plans to perform a one-night-only, live concert that will stream at drive-in theaters across the country on June 27.

The drive-ins must be able to accommodate 250-300 vehicles, each vehicle would cost around $100 and there’s no limit on number of people per vehicle.

Looks like the nearest venue to us that could potentially work is in Bellevue!

Would you attend a Garth Brooks drive-in concert?

