Think You’d Actually Attend A Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert?
Leave it to legendary Garth Brooks to a loophole when it comes to live performances during a pandemic.
Brooks plans to perform a one-night-only, live concert that will stream at drive-in theaters across the country on June 27.
The drive-ins must be able to accommodate 250-300 vehicles, each vehicle would cost around $100 and there’s no limit on number of people per vehicle.
Looks like the nearest venue to us that could potentially work is in Bellevue!
