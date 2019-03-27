This record’s for you: Luke Combs makes history with “Beautiful Crazy”

ABC/Randy HolmesLuke Combs has set another “Crazy” record: He’s now the the first artist to top five Billboard country charts simultaneously for multiple weeks.

His latest single “Beautiful Crazy” lands him in the top slot on the Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs and Country Digital Song Sales charts, while his smash debut album This One’s For You sits at No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart, all dated for the week of March 30.

Combs first pulled off this feat the week of March 9. His Sony Music Nashville label mate Kane Brown was the first artist to top all five charts at the same time — he did it for one week in October 2017.

“Beautiful Crazy” is Combs’ fifth consecutive single to reach No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, following “Hurricane,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “One Number Away” and “She Got the Best of Me.”

Luke is also the first artist to achieve this success with his first five singles on the Country Airplay chart. The North Carolina native is currently spending his fifth week at the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart with “Beautiful Crazy,” the fastest-rising single of his career so far.

The last time another artist accomplished that feat was in January of 2016, when Thomas Rhett spent six weeks at the top with “Die a Happy Man.”

This weekend, Carrie Underwood also called Luke to let him know he’s this year’s New Male Artist of the Year at the ACMs, which takes place April 7 in Las Vegas.

The down-to-earth star is taking all his success in stride — and with a big dose of humility.

“I’m a lucky dude, I think,” Luke reflects. “It’s not anything that I do any better or any different than anyone else.”

“It’s just been… we have something right now that fans at country radio love and our fans want to buy tickets for,” he adds. “And so we’re just gonna enjoy it while it’s here. And, you know, it could all be gone tomorrow. I mean, who knows?”

Part of Luke’s philosophy includes trying not to overthink things.

“I’m just trying to enjoy the moment,” he points out, “and, you know, not get too caught up in ‘why did it go number one so quick?’ or ‘why do people want to hear it so much?’”

Luke says, “You know, I think once you do that, you start kind of watering down the reason you’re doing it.”

Another thing Luke is doing these days: selling out his Beer Never Broke My Heart Tour, which heads to Canada this weekend.

