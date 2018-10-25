Thomas Rhett, Dierks, Brothers Osborne, FGL, Bebe Rexha, Pistol Annies and Kacey Musgraves set to play the 52nd CMAs

ABC/CMAThe list of performers for this year’s CMA Awards continues to grow.

Dierks Bentley will take the stage with Brothers Osborne, while Florida Georgia Line will collaborate with Bebe Rexha. It seems likely Dierks will do his current single, “Burning Man,” with Brothers, while FGL and Bebe will team up for their crossover smash, “Meant to Be.”

Miranda Lambert will sing with her Pistol Annies colleagues, Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley, with Thomas Rhett and Kacey Musgraves set to play as well.

They join previously announced performers Kelsea BalleriniLuke BryanKenny ChesneyDan + ShayOld DominionCarrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

Carrie and Brad Paisley will host the show this year for the 11th time.

Expect more big names to join the lineup as the Wednesday, November 14 show approaches. You can watch all the action live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

