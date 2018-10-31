Thomas Rhett’s ready for a “Finding Nemo” or “Monsters, Inc.” Halloween with Willa and Ada

ABC/Image Group LA With two little girls at home under the age of three, Halloween is a big deal at Thomas Rhett‘s house. Still, he accuses his wife Lauren of being a little over-the-top with her celebration of the holiday.

“My wife started decorating for Halloween in the middle of June,” TR jokes. “[She] decorates way too early for every holiday and Halloween is one of our favorite holidays besides Christmas.”

TR and Lauren’s older daughter, Willa, will be three in November, while her little sister, Ada, turned one in August. This year, it looks they’ll be trick-or-treating as either fish or lovable monsters.

“You know, Disney is gigantic in our house,” Thomas explains. “I mean, our kids have watched every Pixar movie under the sun and all the classics and there’s been a few things tossed around as far as being Finding Nemo characters or Monsters Inc. characters.”

“But I think it’ll be a fun time,” he adds. “My kids love Halloween.”

Keep an eye on Thomas and Lauren‘s socials to find out which costumes their girls ultimately choose.

Last weekend, TR wrapped up the 2018 dates on his Life Changes Tour. Meanwhile, his latest single, “Sixteen,” just broke into country’s top 20.

