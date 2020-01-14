Tim McGraw Announces Here on Earth Tour
Summer’s already heating up after Tim McGraw announced his Here on Earth tour, Monday.
McGraw said in a Facebook video ahead of his performance at the College Football Playoff National Championship in New Orleans:
“We’re gonna do our Here on Earth tour this summer. We’re gonna start in July. It’s gonna be a fun time,”
He added,
“Lotta new songs.; We’re gonna go back through all the stuff that we haven’t played in a while and play some of that stuff…So, it’s gonna be a summer, a lotta fun.”
He’ll be joined by openers Midland and Ingrid Angress–and on certain dates, he’ll also be joined by Luke Combs.
The Boot notes that the tour kicks off July 10 in Syracuse and will play such cities as Charlotte, Raleigh, Toronto, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego, L.A., Philadelphia, and Atlanta before wrapping up on September 26 in Chicago. Unfortunately, no Nebraska dates appear on the list.
Tickets will begin going on sale on January 24.