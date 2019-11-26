Top 3 Alcohol Choices On Thanksgiving
more info at https://www.alcohol.org/guides/booziest-holidays/
It’s Thanksgiving 2019 and you’re super thankful!
Thankful for family, friends, freedom… booze. According to alcohol.org the top 3 choices for alcoholic beverages on Thanksgiving are wine, beer and whiskey, respectively.
On average, men consume 3.1 drinks while women consume 2.4 drinks.
The Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving is typically a busy drinking night because it kicks off a long, holiday weekend. I definitely partake.
