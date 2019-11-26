      Weather Alert

Top 3 Alcohol Choices On Thanksgiving

Nov 26, 2019 @ 4:39pm
It’s Thanksgiving 2019 and you’re super thankful!

Thankful for family, friends, freedom… booze. According to alcohol.org the top 3 choices for alcoholic beverages on Thanksgiving are wine, beer and whiskey, respectively.

On average, men consume 3.1 drinks while women consume 2.4 drinks.

The Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving is typically a busy drinking night because it kicks off a long, holiday weekend. I definitely partake.

Although Thanksgiving seems like a boozy holiday, it’s actually one of the least popular holidays to drink. Check out which holiday takes the cake HERE.

