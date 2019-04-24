“Tour wife” Nicole Kidman invites “Vanity Fair” inside her traditional Nashville life with Keith Urban

ABC/Image Group LANicole Kidman loves being a “tour wife” and can memorize Keith Urban’s concert schedule in one glance, she reveals in Vanity Fair’s May cover story.

In fact, she’d just returned from the European leg of the Aussie superstar’s Graffiti U World Tour when she did the interview with the magazine.

“[It’s] extremely simple with what we want from each other and what we want from a relationship,” Nicole says of the couple’s marriage. “Just peas in a pod in that regard.”

The Big Little Lies actress goes on to describe what it’s like to live with the reigning CMA and ACM Entertainer of the Year.

“I love that Keith is a guitar player and a singer,” she tells Vanity Fair, “but his passion is guitar and writing music. That’s what I’m around every day.”

We also get a peek at what life is like for the couple’s children — ten-year-old Sunday and eight-year-old Faith — and it’s pretty traditional.

Both are interested in music, with Sunday playing piano and Faith learning the violin. Nicole says her daughters don’t have a phone or Instagram, and they all go to church as a family.

“That’s how we are raising our children,” she explains. “Keith has his own beliefs but he comes, too. I had a very Catholic grandmother, and I was raised praying, so that had massive impact.”

You can check out the full article on Nicole Kidman in the May issue of Vanity Fair.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.