Travis Denning Scores Career-First No. 1 Hit

Woo hoo! You love to see it.
Congratulations, Travis Denning. That’s an awesome dream come true.
Toasts all around!
View this post on Instagram
When I first moved to Nashville I used to drive up and down music row just to look at the #1 banners. I thought it was so cool, and I dreamed of what that felt like. I can easily say it feels damn good. Cheers y’all.
A post shared by Travis Denning (@travisrdenning) on Jun 9, 2020 at 9:50am PDT
When I first moved to Nashville I used to drive up and down music row just to look at the #1 banners. I thought it was so cool, and I dreamed of what that felt like. I can easily say it feels damn good. Cheers y’all.
A post shared by Travis Denning (@travisrdenning) on Jun 9, 2020 at 9:50am PDT