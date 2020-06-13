      Weather Alert

Travis Denning Scores Career-First No. 1 Hit

Jun 13, 2020 @ 11:55am

Woo hoo! You love to see it.

Congratulations, Travis Denning. That’s an awesome dream come true.

Toasts all around!

 

