Watch now: Chris Young’s new video for “Raised on Country” will blow your hair back

RCA Nashville – Chris Young performs his latest hit “Raised on Country” — with some explosive consequences — in his new video for the song.

The “Raised on Country” clip co-stars Chris’s bandmates Kevin Collier and Ryan Haas. It was shot at a Nashville-area bar and on location at the historic WSM radio tower, the station that’s home to the Grand Ole Opry.

In the video, Chris’s performance is so powerful it causes an atmospheric disturbance, both in the radio studio and at the bar, causing light bulbs to burst and beer to be spilled.

“As a member of the Opry,” Chris says, “I was honored to be allowed to film ‘Raised On Country’ in and around the WSM Radio Tower, and the same airwaves where songs from my musical icons have played over the years.”

“It was a long day and I had a lot of fun filming the video, even in the scenes where we had debris flying in our faces inside the studio.”

The tune namechecks Joe Diffie, so it’s fitting the clip was directed by Peter Zavadil, who also worked on Diffie’s “Prop Me Up Beside the Jukebox” video.

You can watch the “Raised on Country” video on YouTube now.

Chris kicks off his Raised on Country Tour May 16 in Alpharetta, Georgia, after a trip to the United Kingdom earlier in the month.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.