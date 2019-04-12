Watch now: Little Big Town video for “The Daughters”

ABC/Image Group LA – In their new music video, Little Big Town continues the story of the “The Daughters,” a moving ballad that questions the way society treats women.

The official video extends the narrative of the previously-released “Dancers Cut,” which shows Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet performing the track in a high school gymnasium, as a group of girls perform an elegantly-choreographed routine.

The new version adds story lines that follow female high school students in 1955, 1984, and 2019. In each scenario, one teen struggles to balance what’s expected of her against what she really wants to do. In a pivotal scene, a female cheerleader shows the male basketball team she’s capable of a particularly difficult shot.

Both videos were shot over two days in Portland, Tennessee and directed by Dano Cerny, who’s worked with both The Chainsmokers and Elle King.

You can see the official “The Daughters” video at CMT.com, while the “Dancers Cut” is available on YouTube.

“The Daughters” is the first taste of Little Big Town’s forthcoming ninth album.

