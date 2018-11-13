Watch now: Luke Bryan explains why his mama oughta qualify for sainthood

ABC/Paula LoboGoing into Wednesday’s CMA Awards, Luke Bryan‘s got a lot to celebrate, with an Entertainer of the Year nomination. But things haven’t been going so well for his mom, LeClaire: Her house in Mexico Beach, FL was destroyed in Hurricane Michael, the strongest storm on record in the Florida Panhandle. The hurricane took the lives of 45 Americans and caused $14.58 billion in damages.

“My mother, I mean, to deal with losing children — she’s lost two children — and now she’s lost her home. It’s been very emotional for her,” he tells ABC Radio. “So now, you hope that we can return Mexico Beach just the way it was.”

But Luke says his mother will pull through — she’s already busy helping others.

“She’s tough,” he says. “She’s down there cooking meals for people, and every time I call her it sounds like she’s the foreman of a job site!”

