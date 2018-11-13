Watch now: Luke Bryan explains why his mama oughta qualify for sainthood

ABC/Paula LoboGoing into Wednesday’s CMA Awards, Luke Bryan‘s got a lot to celebrate, with an Entertainer of the Year nomination.  But things haven’t been going so well for his mom, LeClaire: Her house in Mexico Beach, FL was destroyed in Hurricane Michael, the strongest storm on record in the Florida Panhandle.  The hurricane took the lives of 45 Americans and caused $14.58 billion in damages.

“My mother, I mean, to deal with losing children — she’s lost two children — and now she’s lost her home.  It’s been very emotional for her,” he tells ABC Radio. “So now, you hope that we can return Mexico Beach just the way it was.”

But Luke says his mother will pull through — she’s already busy helping others.

“She’s tough,” he says. “She’s down there cooking meals for people, and every time I call her it sounds like she’s the foreman of a job site!”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch now: CMA nominee Kelsea Ballerini insists she won’t win: “It’s not time for me yet” Watch now: CMA nominees Lady Antebellum look forward to watching new stars, hugging old friends and rooting for Kelsea Ballerini at this year’s show Watch now: Brett Young on his “fairy-tale” wedding, “fantastic” honeymoon and “validating” CMA nomination Watch now: CMA nominee Lauren Alaina looks back on her “crazy” year of “pinch-me” moments Watch now: Winning a CMA Award? LANCO would need to get a trophy case first Watch now: This is the year that CMA nominees Midland finally “grow up”