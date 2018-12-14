Watch now: Luke Bryan shows off his Nashville farm and his boys in new “What Makes You Country” video

ABC/Image Group LA After teasing his “What Makes You Country” video on his socials for several days, Luke Bryan revealed the finished product Thursday during a YouTube premiere party complete with a group chat with his fans.

The music video was filmed last month at Luke’s farm south of Nashville and features his sons Bo and Tate, his nephew Til, and a few of their close friends. The video starts with Luke sharing some paternal moments around the campfire with the boys, before they demonstrate exactly what makes them country.

Luke’s currently filming the middle rounds of the next season of American Idol with Lionel Richie and Katy Perry. It’s set to premiere Sunday, March 3 on ABC.

